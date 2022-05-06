Student’s Name: Sydnee Loren Rhea Schaecher
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Parents Names: Joseph and Stacie Schaecher
Siblings Names/Ages: Kyleigh Lewis 29, Jaydn Schaecher 22, Brock Schaecher 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in volleyball for three years, basketball for four years, track for four years, band for four years, and choir for four years.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Honestly senior year will be something I will always hold close to my heart. I have made so many friends this year, and created memories with lots of people, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
What is your favorite class and why? Government, because Mr. Wick would make the class more interesting, and fun to learn about history.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
When we would watch a movie in the gym, and we were all in our pjs before Christmas Break.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss all the friendships that I had made throughout high school.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend Northeast Community College, to pursue my dream in the nursing program, and get my RN, to become a registered nurse. I then plan to use my degree and work in a nursing home, and help the elderly.
What are three things on your bucket list? To participate in fun activities they may have at college, eventually be able to take a trip to the ocean, Get my degree to become a registered nurse