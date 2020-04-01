Meet Summer Madison Schroeder
Student’s School: Ewing Public High School
Parents Names: Kam and Brian Schroeder
Siblings Names/Ages: Sierra Schroeder - 21, Skye Schroeder - 19, Kendrick Schroeder - 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Ewing Lettering Club, Basketball, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Volleyball, Methodist Youth Group, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Art, Student Council, Choir, Teammates Mentoring Program & Track
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Highschool is a gift, it is a time to learn and mess up. I know everyone wishes for it to go by quickly, but looking back, I wish I could’ve stayed in it just a little while longer. Make sure you always tell your parents goodbye before heading out at night, tell your mom thank you more often, she does so much. Take as many dual credit college courses as you can. Those will definitely help you in the long run. If there is ever any petty drama in a class, let it go. I know it is hard but, it won’t matter in a few weeks or days. If you go out for sports, try your absolute hardest. Sports and clubs teach you so many things, respect, dedication, and more. Never give up an opportunity to go out, I wish I wasn’t so lazy. I missed out on a lot of memorable nights because I wanted to watch Netflix. Soak up all of the carefree, fun moments that you can. You only get to do highschool once, make it something that you will happily remember forever.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Next year I plan to go to Wayne State College, and hopefully major in Business Administration. And, in five years I would like to be already working a stable job in a small town. Wherever the wind takes me!