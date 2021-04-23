Student’s Name: Spencer Kester
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater
Parents Names: Duane and Jennifer Kester
Siblings Names/Ages: James-18, Calissa-16, Lenora-13, Luke-10
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Wrestling, Teammates, golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? Rube Goldberg machine. Got to make pizza rolls.
What is your favorite class and why? Shop is fun.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Just be yourself.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am actually planning on being an electrician and working as an apprentice right out of high school.