Parents Names: Eric and Brenda Meis
Siblings Names/Ages: Ashtyn (20) and Brooklyn (16)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, one act, speech, musical, National Honor Society, student council, junior right to life.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Attending the March for Life in Washington D.C. my freshman year.
What is your favorite class and why? Chemistry because we did fun experiments together in class.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Playing dodgeball every day at recess and watching movies in the gym.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss playing sports with my teammates and all the laughs at lunch with my class.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend college and major in pre-pharmacy. In five years I hope to be studying in medical school and working towards my doctorate degree.
What are three things on your bucket list? Visit Iceland, travel through Italy and go white water rafting.