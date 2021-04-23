Student’s Name: Skylar Reestman
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parent’s Names: Ryan & Jessica Reestman
Siblings Names/Ages: Hunter Reestman (20)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, golf, one-act, speech, musical, jr. right to life, student council, quiz bowl, choir, band, National Honor Society, Dance
What is your favorite memory of high school? Being stuck in West Point for two ½ days because of the flooding after District Speech… and making it to state speech that year.
What is your favorite class and why? Spanish III because I love learning a new language and hope to use this as a step up in my future career.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Do not procrastinate on homework & scholarships, and keep a planner.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend UNL with a major in public relations and communications with a minor in Spanish. In 5 years I hope to have a successful career as a PR agent in a nice house and having a great time with friends.