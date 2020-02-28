Meet Skylar Long
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public schools
Parents Names: Rob and Corrie Starkey and Matt Long
Siblings Names/Ages: Sophie Long age 12 and Mersades Starkey 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I am involved in Dance as the senior Captain, One Act, Musical, Wrestling Statistician, and FCCLA as the chapter secretary.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite memory of high school would be going to L.A last summer for National FCCLA. This is my favorite memory because I got do go to a state I have always wanted to go to and I got to do what I love and I got to experience all of it with my BEST FRIEND! While we were out there we experienced a high speed police chase on the freeway there was 13 cops that flew past us and a Helicopter flew above us with a spotlight. We also experienced an earthquake while eating breakfast. This trip was definitely a trip of a life time.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
My advice to the underclassman is to be involved in everything that you can be and do the
best you possibly can in everything because you will never get your high school years back.
Try hard in your classes as well your grades will matter a lot when you get to your senior
year and you want to fill out scholarships.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you
hope to be in five years? My future plans are to attend Wayne State College and major in Family and Consumer Sciences Education. In five years I hope to be done with my student teaching and have graduated from college
and hopefully have a teaching job at a smaller school.