Meet Skylar Eacker
Student’s School: Ewing Public Schools
Parents Names: Tonya and Bill Eacker
Siblings Names/Ages: Haley- 8 Kiptyn- 9 Logan- 16 Emily- 20 Katelyn- 23
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in track, FBLA, one acts and speech all four years. I did volleyball for my first year and basketball manager. I’ve been in DAFFY two of the four years and FCA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory is when my sister and I did an OID in speech together.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Find one person who gets you and you’re golden. Don’t focus on a group, it’s okay to be popular but never do what everyone else is doing. Be yourself.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to go to Wayne in Art Education. I hope five years from now, I am an art teacher teaching at a school in the area.