Meet Silvia Bode
Student’s School: Orchard Public School
Parents Names: Alexander Bode, Yulvi Garcia
Siblings Names/Ages: Ivan Bode 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I do community work in venezuela by Rotary
What is your favorite memory of high school? I enjoy when i stay in TA class,
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Keep trying hard
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My plan is to go to college.i am not sure where. I want to study physical therapy. I would like to study in Germany.