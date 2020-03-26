Silvia Bode

Meet Silvia Bode 

Student’s School: Orchard Public School

Parents Names: Alexander Bode, Yulvi Garcia 

Siblings Names/Ages: Ivan Bode  14

Central Valley Ag

What activities did you participate in while in high school? I do community work in venezuela by Rotary

What is your favorite memory of high school?  I enjoy when i stay in TA class, 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Keep trying hard 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My plan is to  go to college.i am not sure where. I want to study physical therapy. I would like to study in Germany. 

 

