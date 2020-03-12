Meet Sidney Stallbaum
Student’s School: Ewing High School
Parents Names: Kent & Elaine Stallbaum
Siblings Names/Ages:Natalie (15), Hunter (21), Christian (22)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Track, FCCLA, FBLA, FCA, Choir, Quiz Bowl, National Honors Society, Speech, One-Acts
What is your favorite memory of high school? Winning state in duet acting with my friend Katie Hawk
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Stay away from boys and always do what’s best for you even if it means breaking away from others.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Midland University and studying elementary special education. I hope that I have a stable job and live wherever life takes me with who ever life introduces me to.