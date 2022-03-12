Student’s Name: Sibley Mollhoff
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Ben and Brittany Mollhoff
Siblings Names/Ages: Blane (16), Kalvin (13), Atiya (9)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, one act, speech, FBLA, FCCLA, choir, National Honor Society
What is your favorite memory of high school? Being a student manager in volleyball, and being able to be with the seniors when I was a freshman, to now.
What is your favorite class and why? Government and English because I love learning about our country and its history and I love reading.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? In fourth grade, I danced to High School Musical everyday.
What will you miss after you graduate? All the younger classmen that I can laugh with and being with my friends everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to major in criminal justice at USD or UNK. I plan to hopefully be working on the force.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Bali, Indonesia, visit Iceland and sit in the Blue Lagoon and go skydiving.