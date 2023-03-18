Student’s Name: Shilo Shabram
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Troy & Bobie Shabram
Siblings Names/Ages: Sydney 14, Stockston 13, Saydee 10.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, cross country, track, speech, choir, national honor society, FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, dance, one-act, Nebraska high school rodeo and 4-H
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school is my sophomore year when some boys decided to flip a car over in the parking lot.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is A & P because it’s interesting.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school is when five of us got to come from the “little school” to the “big school” for reading.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss getting to see all the people I grew up with everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am planning on going to the University of Wyoming to study social work. In five years, I hope to have a successful career doing what I love.
What are three things on your bucket list? To travel, go skydiving and go to Mardi Gras.