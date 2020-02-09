Meet Shelby Pitzer
School: Neligh-Oakdale High School
Parents Names: Wade and Carrie Pitzer
Siblings Names/Ages: Isabelle, 12
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in volleyball (4 years), Track (2 years), FCCLA (2 years), FFA (3 years), FBLA (4 years), one-act (2 years), mock trial (1 year), wrestling statistician (3 years), band (2 years) N-O Club (4 years)
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory has been growing up with my classmates. We’ve experienced so much together and created incredible memories.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? My advice is to listen your teachers when they tell you “homework matters.” It really does matter, even though it may not seem like it at the time
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in ﬁve years? I plan to earn a business degree from Northeast Community College and continue working for Pitzer Digital as I learn about the business aspect of the company. My goal is someday starting up a photography business of my own. I really want to stay here in Neligh and be a part of the business community.