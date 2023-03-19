Student’s Name: Sharon Bartak
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Paul and Sonja Bartak
Siblings Names/Ages: Lane (21) Jason (8) Faith (6)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in FFA, one act, Junior Right to Life, 4-H, volleyball, and track during high school.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory from high school was when Emma Lea and I had to write a composition because we were talking during church.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class was STEM/ Forensic Science- I loved learning about the behind-the-scenes information from crime scenes.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school was when I gave my first-grade class stress balls for my birthday, and our teacher squeezed hers so hard that it exploded all over her shirt.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss getting to take my younger siblings to school every morning.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce), and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to go to Wayne State College for 7-12 Special Education with a minor in counseling. In five years, I plan to be working in a school.
What are three things on your bucket list? Three things on my bucket list are to go to Symmes Chapel in South Carolina, go skydiving, and I want to go bungee jumping.