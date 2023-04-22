Student’s Name: Selamawit Tadesse
Student’s School: Elgin Public School
Parents Names:
Host Parents: Peggy Hanlin, Kurt Hanlin
Siblings Names/Ages:
Kirubel Tadesse(19), Host sister: Laia Coromines Domingo(17)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, speech
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making it to state in basketball.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is Sociology because we talk about important current events that are happening in the world.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Playing Mikorne (A game like hide and seek) on the playground with my entire class.
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my friends every day.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I’m planning on going to college after school and in 5 years I’ll probably still be in college trying to pursue whatever career I choose.
What are three things on your bucket list?
Traveling to greece with my best friend, going to a festival/concert, visiting the church in Lalibela(a city in Ethiopia) for easter.