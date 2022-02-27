Student’s Name: Sarai Mendoza
Student’s School: Summerland Public Schools
Parents Names: Maria and Carlos Mendoza
Siblings Names/Ages: Esther, Daniel, and Carlos Jr.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Wrestling stats, choir, band, and one act.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Tea talks.
What is your favorite class and why? Anything with Ms. Schneider and Mrs. Thiele
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Math Money Mall.
What will you miss after you graduate? Getting to see my baby jaguars.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Go to college at Wayne and get a degree in ESL. In 5 years, I hope to be teaching
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Puerto Rico, go on a hot air balloon, and get a tattoo.