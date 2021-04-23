Student’s Name: Sarah Elizabeth Clemens
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard
Parents Names: Angie & Steve
Siblings Names/Ages: Joshua,14 Tobias, 13
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Choir
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Learning the song called “Baba Yetu”
What is your favorite class and why?
Choir, I get to sing all I want.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Always try your hardest, even in classes you don't like
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I want to go to Northeast Community College and get a degree in biology. My future goal is to become a wildlife rehabilitator.