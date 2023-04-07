Student’s Name: Samantha Hobbs
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools.
Parents Names: Kristina Osborne and Nick Hobbs.
Siblings Names/Ages: Lizzy Burival- 20, Dom Hobbs, 19, Aj Hobbs- 15, Hayden Hobbs- 13
Bella Hobbs- 11 Ashton Behrens- 3.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball for a year.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Senior year homecoming.
What is your favorite class and why?
Spanish because Mrs. Prater is my favorite teacher.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing kickball.
What will you miss after you graduate? The teachers.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
My future plans include going to Northeast Community College and Wayne State College and majoring in secondary education. In five years I hope to be teaching or close to teaching.
What are three things on your bucket list?
Go to Mexico, go scuba diving and go to Spain.