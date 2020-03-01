Meet Sadie Smutny
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools enrolled in William Woods University
Parents Names: Rick & Sonét Smutny
Siblings Names/Ages: Dalton Smutny - 19
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
FFA Chapter President - 2 years
What is your favorite memory of high school?
One thing that I will never forget from my four years in high school, is competing in Horse Evaluation at the National FFA Convention my senior year. Individually, I placed in the Top 50 and received a gold medal.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
There are some classes that you CAN pass without completing most of the homework. However, I would recommend not doing that. You will be happier with yourself and will not be as stressed at the end of each semester.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
At William Woods University, I will be majoring in Equine Science with a possible minor in Equine Administration. My goal is to take advantage of the opportunities the program offers such as training and showing horses in all disciplines. I plan on training many of the horses owned by William Woods who have potential in Ranch Riding and showing in AQHA shows around the state of Missouri.