Student’s Name: Sadie Heckert
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale High School
Parents Names: Craig Heckert
Siblings Names/Ages: Courtni - 22, Tori - 16, and Haddi - 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FCCLA, NHS, one-act, musical, play, band, choir, and quiz bowl.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When Mrs. Sehi took band kids to Class C honor band and got us all adorable cookies with each of our instruments on them.
What is your favorite class and why? Advanced English because we always have the most interesting conversations about life.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When I was in Miss Wanek’s reading class and we would get brownies for taking vocab words off our list.
What will you miss after you graduate? Spending FCCLA conferences with all of the members, officers, and my wonderful adviser.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Morningside University to double major in developmental and counseling psychology. In 5 years, I plan to have my master’s degree in psychology and, hopefully, be employed at a mental health counseling facility.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Qualify for National FCCLA one more time, 2. Study abroad, 3. Swim with dolphins