Student’s Name: Rylee Herbert Rutjens
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 4:55 pm
Parents Names: Alan & Samantha Rutjens. Jason Herbert
Siblings Names/Ages: Korbin-12 Lara-10 Brooklyn, Jaxon
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Volleyball, basketball, track, band, show choir, choir, FCCLA, FBLA, NHS, student council, flag corps
What is your favorite memory of high school? Smashing an egg on Mrs. Gale’s head while on a show choir trip.
What is your favorite class and why? Any class taught by Mrs. Knust. Her classroom is always a fun and welcoming environment and she puts a smile on everyone’s face.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Having Mr. Black throw little pieces of paper around his room all day after leaving trash all over the bus from our zoo trip.
What will you miss after you graduate? Always giving Mrs. Novicki a hard time, and messing around with the girls.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
My future plans are to attend Northeast Community College majoring in nursing. I hope to be working in a hospital doing something I love in five years.
What are three things on your bucket list Go to Bora Bora, go on a girls trip and get a college degree.