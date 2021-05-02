Ruth

{"origin":"gallery","uid":"A680F8F9-9097-4380-95C6-6B7D3CF5ADDA_1612117236768","source":"other"}

 90ssbabyyy

Student’s Name: Ruth E Vigil

 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley School

 

Parents Names: Maria Vigil

midwesetregional

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Esther, Esteban, Jorge Vigil and Dulce Salgado                                          

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? 

One Act, Show Choir, Band, and Choir

 

What is your favorite memory of high school?

 The show choir retreat my freshman year, singing and dancing with my friends was my favorite thing ever. 

 

What is your favorite class and why?

 Third period TA. I like reading and listening to the other classes read. 

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen?

 Don’t get too caught up in the dramatics of popularity. You’ll do great being who you are and who you want to be.

0
0
0
0
0