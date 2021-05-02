Student’s Name: Ruth E Vigil
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley School
Parents Names: Maria Vigil
Siblings Names/Ages: Esther, Esteban, Jorge Vigil and Dulce Salgado
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
One Act, Show Choir, Band, and Choir
What is your favorite memory of high school?
The show choir retreat my freshman year, singing and dancing with my friends was my favorite thing ever.
What is your favorite class and why?
Third period TA. I like reading and listening to the other classes read.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Don’t get too caught up in the dramatics of popularity. You’ll do great being who you are and who you want to be.