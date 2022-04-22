Student’s Name: River M Romej
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Cory Romej, Heather McWhorter
Siblings Names/Ages: Cory jr Romej. 19- Case Romej 6- Cara Romej 9- Megan McWhorter 22-
Haley McWhorter 29- Hunter McWhorter 26- Jordan McWhorter 30 Chase McWhorter 28
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross country
What is your favorite memory of high school? Seeing my friends everyday.
What is your favorite class and why? Parenting Class. I loved how I learned more about babies.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
I don’t have one in particular.
What will you miss after you graduate? The routine.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to
be in five years? I want to go into the Marine Corps. After that we’ll see where the road leads.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Go to England 2. Build a Barndominium 3. Work on a ranch in Montana!