Student’s Name: Riley Vitamvas
Student’s School: Elgin Public Schools
Parents Names: April Schindler (Mother) , Josh Schindler (Step-Dad), Corey Vitamvas (Father)
Siblings Names/Ages: Lauren Vitamvas, 14.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I did makeup for one act my junior year. I was a part of CyberPatriots until 2020.
What is your favorite memory of high school? I think my favorite memory from high school is when I went to Wonderful World of Water with Mr. Childers and I wore a shirt that said “I pooped today” and Mr. Childers didn’t notice until after we arrived and he said “Riley are you serious, I didn’t think I had to do a dress code check before we left.” As everyone else was wearing Elgin Public apparel to represent the school, I was in a shirt about celebrating my bowel movements.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is art because I love to be able to be independent and creative in my own way. I love to be independent and be able to put my emotions into art form, almost in a way that is a therapy for me, which I love. I don’t find that in anything else I do.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? I think my favorite memory from elementary school was when I tried to sneak my cat on the bus, but failed miserably.
What will you miss after you graduate? I think I will miss the routine most of all. It’ll just be different, not waking up and going to high school everyday. But I’m ready for the big move.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending a makeup college in Las Vegas in August. In 5 years, I hope that I have all the schooling I need, hopefully have a few years of experience by then, definitely not married, maybe involved in a big company or a huge show or something.
What are three things on your bucket list? Since I was like 12, I always wanted to go visit the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean, but I don’t even know if that is possible without really expensive equipment. I’m fascinated by the Titanic because I have family ties to it. I would like to meet RuPaul, and maybe some other celebrities. I would definitely love to attend or be in DragCon one year. I idolize drag artists so much, knowing the efforts and how long it takes to get into and out of drag, they run the world, my world at least.