Student’s Name: Riley Martensen
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Jeremy and Staci Martensen
Siblings Names/Ages: Tanner Martensen 16, Macoy Martensen 11, Sage Martensen 4
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track & field, FFA, FBLA, one act, play production, band, National Honor Society, quiz bowl, yearbook.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When my date and I were the last ones dancing at my senior prom.
What is your favorite class and why? Anatomy & physiology because I love learning about the human body and all of its capabilities.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When I walked into registration the night before 6th grade and Grace and Josey immediately ran up to me and wanted to be friends.
What will you miss after you graduate? Being a part of FFA and competing in sports.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to get my EMT certification by this May and work as an EMT throughout my undergraduate education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. There, I will major in biological sciences and be a part of the pre-med advising program. After getting my bachelor’s degree I plan to go on to medical school to begin working towards my career as a physician.
What are three things on your bucket list? Visit all of the U.S. national parks, see all 50 states, learn to surf