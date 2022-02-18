Student’s Name: Reed Bennett
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Lucas and Meredith Bennett
Siblings Names/Ages: Hunter, 19, Marissa, 15, Trigg, 10, Emma 8
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross country 2 years, football 2 years, wrestling 4 years, track 4 years, band 4 years, FBLA 3 years, FFA 1 year, student council 1 year.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Field marching and playing the drums with Eric Mucker and Ben Wilcox.
What is your favorite class and why? Study hall because I have time to myself.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing kickball with my class at recess
What will you miss after you graduate? Nothing actually, school is not my thing.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Join the Marines and see where it takes me.
What are three things on your bucket list? Someday own a Ducati and visit Pig Beach, an Island in the Bahamas.