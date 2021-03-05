Student’s Name: Rafe Grebin
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater
Parents Names: Steven and Taryl Bazelman and Jeff Grebin
Siblings Names/Ages: Jayde Bazelman 9, Ayden Bazelman 12
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, powerlifting, wrestling, golf, SkillsUSA and Teammates
What is your favorite memory of high school? One of my favorite memories throughout high school was state wrestling, whether it was going down to watch my teammates or actually competing myself.
What is your favorite class and why? Shop because I get to create some pretty cool projects
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Take all of your required classes in your freshman and sophomore years, so you can have open periods for study halls, qual credit classes, and as for me, shop classes.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending college at Northeast Community College for two years and stick around this rural area, as of now that’s as much as I know for sure.