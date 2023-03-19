Student’s Name: Peyton Bromley
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Student’s Name: Peyton Bromley
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Emily, Kurt Bromley
Siblings Names/Ages: Lacey Bromley, 35, Kody Bromley, 31, Allie Bromley, 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball
What is your favorite memory of high school? Spending time with my teammates and classmates
What is your favorite class and why? Careers, taught me life lessons and skills
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing football at recess
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my classmates and the teachers
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
USD, major in accounting. I hope to have my own house with a good job and no debt.
What are three things on your bucket list? Graduate college, travel to multiple countries, start a family