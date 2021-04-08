Student: Parker Tinsley
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parent's: Dustin & Candi Tinsley
Sibling's: Austin Tinsley (24) and our dog Vizzie and Abby
Activities: FCCLA, track, cross country, band, one act, musical, school play and art
Favorite memory: When we went to Dallas for FCCLA , and anything to do with Mrs. Pfanstil's art class.
Favorite Class: Anything with art class, Biology class, A & P class, and Spanish class when I took it. I like all those teachers. They keep the class from being boring.
Advice for other's: Do your work and study hard. Don’t wait till the last day to study or do homework. Enjoy your high school years. They go by really fast. Get along with others & make great memories with your friends & teachers.
Future Plans:
I am going to Wayne State College to get my degree in Biology. I plan to get my bachelors in either Marine Biology or Microbiology. But that might change. I will do something in biology. I would also like to take some art classes as well. Plan to have my degree in biology and move by the ocean somewhere making good money and starting a family.