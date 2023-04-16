Student’s Name: Paiton Hoefer
Parents Names: Jeremy Hoefer & Autumn Hoefer
Siblings Names/Ages: Avery (3), Elise (8), Kellan (16), Whitney (25)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, golf, FFA, junior right to life, and student council.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Beating Maywood/Hayes Center in the district final and making it to state in basketball.
What is your favorite class and why?
Accounting is my favorite class, because I really enjoy balancing numbers.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Playing legos in preschool with the boys.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss the golf van rides to practices and meets.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend Wayne State College and major in accounting with a minor in finance, economics, or marketing.
What are three things on your bucket list?
Attend a collegiate national championship game, visit a new country, play golf at Pebble Beach.