Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Student’s Name: Onesa Gil-Rodriquez
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Sheryl Casas
Siblings Names/Ages: Joslyn Gil-Rodriquez, 13.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Speech, choir, school play, and one-act.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Having speech practices with Ms. Nelson and my friends.
What is your favorite class and why? Child development. It has all my friends and it’s fun to learn in there.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing four square and tether ball on the play ground.
What will you miss after you graduate? My favorite teacher.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I hope to be an elementary teacher and be financially stable.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. To own my own house, 2. to have no debt, 3. to go to Hawaii.