Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Andrea Nall
Siblings Names/Ages: Delilah Nall 15, Savannah Nall 9, Bradley Nall 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Volleyball, Basketball, Track, BMW, FBLA, Show Choir
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Watching my classmates grow into new people.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Live it up while you can. You might want high school to go by fast when you
are a freshman but when you are a senior you don’t want to leave quite yet.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?I am not sure on what college I am going to attend yet. I do know that I would like to go to school and get into a Pre-Chiropractic program. And in five years I will probably be just getting out of Chiropractor school so after that starting up my own business.