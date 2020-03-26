Meet Olivia M. Lindgren
Student’s School: Elgin Public
Parents Names: James and Becky Lindgren
Siblings Names/Ages: Jordan, 16 and Collin, 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Speech, Journalism, Band, Choir, One-Act, FFA, Art, Volleyball, Track, student council, class offcer, honor roll
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going on the class trip to Washington D.C. and New York City
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Enjoy your time in high school and work hard on your grades, cause it will bite you in your senior year.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Go to Morningside College in Sioux City, major in Lower elementary and minor in special education I hope to be working as a teacher or in a hospital for special needs kids.
"Life needs to be hard, so you can become strong. Easy life makes you weak and vulnerable."
-Olivia-