Student’s Name: Nate Halsey
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Student’s Name: Nate Halsey
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Megan, TJ Halsey
Siblings Names/Ages: Justina Miller, 26, Austin Miller, 23, Alex Martinez,23, Araceli Martinez, 17, Trevis Halsey, 16, Jaiden Halsey, 3.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, cross country, and wrestling.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making state wrestling
What is your favorite class and why? Careers, learn life-long skills
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Playing sports with my friends
What will you miss after you graduate? Wrestling, the teachers, and the coaches.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Have a good job, and not be in debt, (thanks to Mrs. Park’s personal finance)
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to some different countries, build my own house, and have my dream vehicle