Student Name: Natalie Stallbaum
Student’s School: Summerland Public Schools
Parent Names: Kent and Elaine Stallbaum
Siblings Names/Ages: Christian(24), Hunter(22), Sidney(19)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: I did volleyball, basketball, track and field, FBLA, FCA, NHS, Student Council, speech, and one-acts.
What is your favorite memory of high school?: Going to Florida for our class trip my junior year. We got to go to so many cool and fun places.
What is your favorite class and why?: My favorite class is my anatomy and physiology class because I love science and learning more about how the body works.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: My favorite from elementary school is making baked goods in kindergarten with my classmates and teacher.
What will you miss after you graduate?: Seeing my friends and Ms. Schneider every day. Also having Mrs. Shrader’s assistance three times a day.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: I plan on going to Wayne State College, majoring in medical lab science and minoring in criminal justice. In five years, I hope to be working in a hospital in rural Nebraska.
What are three things on your bucket list?: 1) Go skydiving! 2) See Hamilton on Broadway! 3) Go to a foreign country!