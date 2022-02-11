Student’s Name: Natalie Reicks
Student’s School: Pope John Central Catholic
Parents Names: Alan and Michelle Reicks
Siblings Names/Ages: Eric (35), Emily (30) and Ethan (25)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, track, student council, Jr. Right to Life, one act, speech, musical, choir and band.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school is participating in the March for Life.
What is your favorite class and why? Chemistry because it is very intersting and I will use it in my future career.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Chipping my teeth in 6th grade.What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss seeing all my friends everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Northeast Community College and majoring in radiology, and eventually become a radiology technician. In five years, I hope to be out of college with a job, and settling down to start a family.
What are three things on your bucket list? Ride in a hot air balloon, visit a beach and travel.