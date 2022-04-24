Student’s Name: Michael Glynn
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Shawn Robertson, Riley Glynn
Siblings Names/Ages: Alex 27 Skylar 20 Hunter 11 Kaylee 8 Jaxsyn 6
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, cross country, wrestling, track, golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? The day I came to school as a senior
What is your favorite class and why? Choir because it’s a good skill to have
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When we went to the zoo as a class trip
What will you miss after you graduate? My teachers
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I’m not certain, I’d like to be in LA in the next 5 years
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, Driving a Lamborghini, owning a house