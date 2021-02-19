Student’s Name: Meredith Wiseman
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools
Parents Names: Josh and Diane Wiseman
Siblings Names/Ages: Mackenzie (24), Kendall (21), Cameron (18)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
National Honor Society, FCCLA, FBLA, One-Act, All-School Musical, All-School Play, Track and Field, and Student Council
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Getting out of school in March last year due to COVID.
What is your favorite class and why?
Spanish, because every single day is like a party and we had the best hostess.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Do your homework and turn in assignments and take advantage of the resources provided to you.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend Wayne State College as an Undecided major. In five years I hope to be graduated from college with a degree and have a nice paying job.