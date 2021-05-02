Student’s Name: Melany M. Mendoza
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater
Parents Names: Jose and Jemima Mendoza
Siblings Names/Ages: Israel Mendoza 15 yr
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Choir, band, FFA, basketball, track and field and wrestling
What is your favorite memory of high school? Opening every individual locker in the hallways
What is your favorite class and why? Spanish because I learn a little more about my culture
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Live day by day because you don’t realize how fast high school can fly by
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending UNO and earning my bachelor’s degree and getting closer to becoming a lawyer.