Student’s Name: Melany M. Mendoza

 

Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater

 

Parents Names: Jose and Jemima Mendoza

Siblings Names/Ages: Israel Mendoza 15 yr                                                        

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Choir, band, FFA, basketball, track and field and wrestling

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Opening every individual locker in the hallways

 

What is your favorite class and why? Spanish because I learn a little more about my culture

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Live day by day because you don’t realize how fast high school can fly by

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending UNO and earning my bachelor’s degree and getting closer to becoming a lawyer.

 

