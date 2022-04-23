Student’s Name: Max Biel
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale High School
Parents Names: Sandra and Oliver
Siblings Names/Ages: Janne/ 14 years
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, band and yearbook.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Football and Basketball practices and games.
What is your favorite class and why? Economics, because I enjoy topics and class periods.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? I don’t remember.
What will you miss after you graduate? The sports.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Go to college and travel.
What are three things on your bucket list? -Travel -Live in the US -Visit all 50 states