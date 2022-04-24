Student’s Name: Maverick W. Short
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Georgette Jeane Kistner & Wes Wayne Short
Siblings Names/Ages: Rider Conroy Short, Avenly Alberta Short, Felicia Anjel Short
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? The FFA trips
What is your favorite class and why? Welding because I like working with metal
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Going to recess and climbing on gymnasium
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I will be attending Rtec to receive my welding certification & I will be going to the Northeast for engineering drafting.
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, fishing in the ocean