Maverick

Student’s Name: Maverick W. Short 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley 

Parents Names: Georgette Jeane Kistner & Wes Wayne Short 

Thriftway

Siblings Names/Ages: Rider Conroy Short, Avenly Alberta Short, Felicia Anjel Short 

What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA 

What is your favorite memory of high school? The FFA trips  

What is your favorite class and why? Welding because I like working with metal 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? 

Going to recess and climbing on gymnasium 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I will be attending Rtec to receive my welding certification & I will be going to the Northeast for engineering drafting. 

What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, fishing in the ocean

