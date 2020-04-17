Meet Matthew See
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale public schools
Parents Names: Michael + Angel See
Siblings Names/Ages: Katie see 21, Jeremy See 20, Westley Hattula 20, Thomas See 19, Mary See 18, Crystal See 17, Alyssa See 16, Noelle See 10, Michael James Chester Claude See Jr
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Sophmore year played football, Senior year plan to participate in track
What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing Football During my sophmore year
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Put forth effort when you start so that when you get to senior year you don't have to do so much
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to go to northeast for my general educations then transfer to wayne for a degree in computer information systems. In five years i hope to be a productive individual in society