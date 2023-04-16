Student’s Name: Matthew Potter
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Alan and Carole Potter
Siblings Names/Ages: Chelsea Hurtig 30 , Courtney Potter 25, Madison Potter 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, and golf.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to Florida for our senior trip.
What is your favorite class and why?
P.E because of the games.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
The elementary field days.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss playing all the sports.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Going to Northeast Community College for two years and then to Dakota Wesleyan to finish out my degree for athletic training. In five years I hope to be finished with college and working as a athletic trainer.
What is one thing on your bucket list? To go to a Seattle Seahawks game.