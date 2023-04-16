Student’s Name: Matthew Dilly
Student’s School: Pope John
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Student’s Name: Matthew Dilly
Student’s School: Pope John
Parents’ Names: Doug and Shawn Dilly
Siblings Names/Ages: Madison (22) and Brynn (20)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf, speech, one act, cross country, musical.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to state speech and hanging out with friends.
What is your favorite class and why? They are all good! Each teacher makes every class memorable.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
When I was principal for the day.
What will you miss after you graduate? I’ll miss my friends the most.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
My future plans are to go to Mount Marty University. In five years I hope to be working a job I love and be living a strong Catholic life.
What are three things on your bucket list?
See the northern lights, visit another country, meet someone famous.