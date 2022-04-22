Student’s Name: Mason Hoke
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Aaron and Candice Hoke
Siblings Names/Ages: Blake-21 Preston-15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football-4 years basketball-4 years track-1 year quiz bowl-3 years
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory from highschool would be when Colton and Poky stole Shabram’s Bike
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is work-based learning because we get to leave school and go job shadowing our career interests.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school would be our class field trip to the zoo.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss sports, the underclassman, and the new school.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
My future plans are to attend UNL and obtain a degree in biology. Then I will pursue a graduate program for physical therapy. In five years, I hope to be in UNMC studying physical therapy.
What are three things on your bucket list? Three things on my bucket list are skydiving, visiting other countries, and seeing the northern lights.