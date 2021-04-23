Student’s Name: Maryssa Long
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater
Parents Names: Jarrod and Stacy Long
Siblings Names/Ages: Alex Widler-23, Jake Long-20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball-4years, basketball-4 years, track-4 years, band-4 years, one-act-3 years, speech-3 years, yearbook-3 years, art-1 year, choir-1 year
What is your favorite memory of high school? Watching Tyler and Anthony wrestle in Mrs. Miller’s class and Anthony falling into the glass cabinet behind him, then blaming it on his book bag that “he tripped over”
What is your favorite class and why? Spanish class because we were allowed to eat
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be the bully
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending UNL and majoring in social work or pre-law/criminal justice program