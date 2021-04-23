maryssa
Student’s Name: Maryssa Long  

 

Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater

 

Parents Names: Jarrod and Stacy Long 

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Alex Widler-23, Jake Long-20                                                      

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball-4years, basketball-4 years, track-4 years, band-4 years, one-act-3 years, speech-3 years, yearbook-3 years, art-1 year, choir-1 year

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Watching Tyler and Anthony wrestle in Mrs. Miller’s class and Anthony falling into the glass cabinet behind him, then blaming it on his book bag that “he tripped over”

 

What is your favorite class and why? Spanish class because we were allowed to eat

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be the bully

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending UNL and majoring in social work or pre-law/criminal justice program

 

