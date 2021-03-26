Student’s Name: Marissa Preister
School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parent’s Names: Scott and Kay Preister
Siblings Names/Ages: Chase 24, Shantel 22, Cole 21, Christian 10
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Dance, Basketball, Track, One Act, Musical, FFA, Junior Right to Life, Student Council, National Honor Society
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite high school memory would be Natalie chucking her shoe over the bathroom stall and cracking the mirror.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is Anatomy and Physiology because I enjoy learning about the human body.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
I would tell younger classmen to work hard for good grades each year, to respect upperclassmen, to have lots of fun, and to not take these years for granted.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going to the University of Nebraska-Kearney to major in nursing. I would like to continue my education to become a nurse practitioner. In future years, I plan to be working in a rural hospital.