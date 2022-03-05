Student’s Name: Mariah Hansen
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Jason and Corinna Hansen
Siblings Names/Ages: Macy (15), Dawson (15), & Drew (15)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band, jazz band, choir, show choir, National Honor Society, dance team, track & field, speech team, volleyball
What is your favorite memory of high school? District speech 2019 because we got stuck in Wayne.
What is your favorite class and why? Calculus; Mr. Klein always has great life advice and jokes for the class
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
In kindergarten, with my teacher, Mrs. Marsden, we would email my mom while she was in Omaha during her cancer treatment during nap time.
What will you miss after you graduate? I’ll miss all the classroom discussions about life with my peers.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I would like to attend Wayne State or University of Nebraska at Omaha and major in biology/pre-med. I hope to be enrolled in med school in five years.
What are three things on your bucket list? I’d like to visit Bora Bora, dye my hair a crazy color, and save a life.