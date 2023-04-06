Student’s Name: Malachi James Matthew Tegeler.
Student’s School: Elkhorn valley school
Parents Names: Jenna Tegeler, Craig Tegeler
Siblings Names/Ages: Haley Tegeler 20 years old,Sailor Tegeler 7 years old ,Rowan Tegeler 6 years old.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Wrestling and track.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting to weld in the shop.
What is your favorite class and why? Shop because you can make amazing things and learn some helpful tips for the future.
What will you miss after you graduate? Playing football or soccer in the grass field.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
My future plans are to join the national guard and become a military police officer. In five years I hope to still be serving in the military and have a nice house.
What are three things on your bucket list? Three things on my bucket list are to go skydiving, fly first class and travel the world.