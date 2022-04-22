Student’s Name: Madison Schaffer
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Parents Names: Mindy and Garett Schaffer
Siblings Names/Ages: Mason Schaffer, Maximus Schaffer, Maddox Schaffer
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, one act, speech, choir, band, jazz band, Teammates, FBLA, FCCLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to state FBLA my freshman year is one of my favorite memories.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class was being a T.A. for Mrs.Hamilton. I loved working with the kids one on one.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? I miss being able to have nap time in kindergarten.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss not being able to see my close friends every single day.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going to Northeast Community College and getting my Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. In five years... I hope to be working as a Traveling Nurse somewhere in the United States.
What are three things on your bucket list? I would love to go on an Alaskan cruise someday, I would also love to go to Italy to see the beautiful cities and culture and I really want to go to a Morgan Wallen concert.