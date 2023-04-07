Student’s Name: Madison Marie Parker
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School.
Parents Names: Chris and Prairie Parker.
Siblings Names/Ages: Cole Parker (10 years).
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Art, band, choir, speech, one act, yearbook, esports.
What is your favorite memory of high school? The first time I ever got into an honor band.
What is your favorite class and why? Art class because Mr. Mayo has helped me break out of my perfectionist mindset and be more creative.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Getting all the games taken away from us during recess.
What will you miss after you graduate? The teachers and my classmates.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Northeast Community College for Radiology Technician. I hope to have a good job somewhere and have a nice apartment with a cat.What are three things on your bucket list? see the mountains, go to many concerts, see a broadway show in New York.